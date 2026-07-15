Ukraine Secures EU Funds for Chinese Drone Purchases
Ukraine has been permitted to use European Union defense loan funds to buy drone components from China. This decision, involving a carve-out from a €6 billion tranche, was reported by the Financial Times. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the specifics of this report.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is set to use European Union defense loan funds to acquire drone components from China, as per a report by the Financial Times.
The report indicates that Kyiv has obtained a special provision in a €6 billion ($6.86 billion) tranche, allowing the purchase of these components. Sources familiar with the decision confirmed this carve-out.
Meanwhile, Reuters has stated that it could not immediately verify the report. As of the current exchange rate, $1 equals 0.8744 euros.
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