Ukraine is set to use European Union defense loan funds to acquire drone components from China, as per a report by the Financial Times.

The report indicates that Kyiv has obtained a special provision in a €6 billion ($6.86 billion) tranche, allowing the purchase of these components. Sources familiar with the decision confirmed this carve-out.

Meanwhile, Reuters has stated that it could not immediately verify the report. As of the current exchange rate, $1 equals 0.8744 euros.