Ukraine Secures EU Funds for Chinese Drone Purchases

Ukraine has been permitted to use European Union defense loan funds to buy drone components from China. This decision, involving a carve-out from a €6 billion tranche, was reported by the Financial Times. Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the specifics of this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:40 IST
Ukraine Secures EU Funds for Chinese Drone Purchases
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is set to use European Union defense loan funds to acquire drone components from China, as per a report by the Financial Times.

The report indicates that Kyiv has obtained a special provision in a €6 billion ($6.86 billion) tranche, allowing the purchase of these components. Sources familiar with the decision confirmed this carve-out.

Meanwhile, Reuters has stated that it could not immediately verify the report. As of the current exchange rate, $1 equals 0.8744 euros.

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