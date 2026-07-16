U.S. Enforces Ebola-Related Travel Restrictions

The United States government has tightened its borders against potential Ebola threats stemming from the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the State Department, American citizens and nationals who have visited the African nation within the last 21 days are now restricted from entering the United States via commercial flights.

This decision signifies a robust measure to prevent the spread of the deadly virus on U.S. soil. Though the Democratic Republic of Congo is making significant efforts to combat the outbreak, these restrictions will remain in place to protect public health.

The State Department's directive highlights the need for vigilance and timely response to global health threats, underscoring a commitment to safeguarding its citizens from potential epidemics.