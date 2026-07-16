Uganda on the Brink of Declaring End to Ebola Crisis

Uganda is poised to discharge its final Ebola patient on Thursday, setting in motion a critical 42-day countdown. If no new cases emerge, the nation stands to be declared free of the deadly virus, according to a government spokesperson.

The broader Ebola outbreak, first declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May, has seen 2,011 confirmed infections and 754 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

Alan Kasujja, the Ugandan government spokesperson, confirmed the discharge of the patient from Mulago National Referral Hospital would trigger the WHO's required waiting period to formally declare the outbreak over.