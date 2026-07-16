Uganda on the Brink of Declaring End to Ebola Crisis

Uganda is about to discharge its last Ebola patient, initiating a 42-day countdown. A WHO spokesperson confirmed that if no new cases occur during this period, Uganda could be declared Ebola-free. The outbreak in DRC resulted in over 2000 infections and 754 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:56 IST
Uganda on the Brink of Declaring End to Ebola Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda is poised to discharge its final Ebola patient on Thursday, setting in motion a critical 42-day countdown. If no new cases emerge, the nation stands to be declared free of the deadly virus, according to a government spokesperson.

The broader Ebola outbreak, first declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May, has seen 2,011 confirmed infections and 754 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

Alan Kasujja, the Ugandan government spokesperson, confirmed the discharge of the patient from Mulago National Referral Hospital would trigger the WHO's required waiting period to formally declare the outbreak over.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026