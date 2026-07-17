Merck Secures First-Ever Oral Cholesterol Drug Approval from FDA

The U.S. FDA has approved Merck's new oral cholesterol-lowering pill, Lipfendra, the first of its kind in a class of drugs usually delivered via injections. It aims to widen cholesterol treatment options for individuals with hypercholesterolemia, potentially benefiting a quarter of U.S. adults with high LDL cholesterol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:29 IST
Merck Secures First-Ever Oral Cholesterol Drug Approval from FDA
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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Merck approval for Lipfendra, an innovative cholesterol-lowering pill, marking a significant departure from the injection-based drugs dominating this category. Announced on Thursday, the pill promises to expand treatment options for patients, particularly those susceptible to heart disease due to high cholesterol levels.

Lipfendra is engineered to treat hypercholesterolemia, including genetic forms of the condition, characterized by elevated LDL cholesterol, commonly known as the 'bad' cholesterol. High LDL cholesterol increases the risk of plaque accumulation in arteries, a precursor to various cardiovascular issues, as highlighted by the American Heart Association's data.

This pharmaceutical advancement positions Merck at the forefront of cardiovascular drug innovation, as it readies to cater to the substantial demand among the estimated one in four U.S. adults grappling with high LDL cholesterol levels.

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