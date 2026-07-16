Merck's Lipfendra: A Breakthrough in Oral Cholesterol Medication

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Merck's new cholesterol-lowering pill, Lipfendra, marking a significant milestone as the first oral drug in a class typically dominated by injections. This approval could mark an expansion in the treatment landscape for individuals at risk of heart disease.

Lipfendra, also known as enlicitide, specifically targets hypercholesterolemia, including genetic variations that lead to high levels of LDL cholesterol. The pill, priced at $10.50 daily, is anticipated to be available within weeks. Merck is marketing it as an additional therapy for those already on statins but not meeting cholesterol guidelines.

Merck's stock jumped 4% following the announcement. Analysts, like Trung Huynh from RBC Capital Markets, highlight Lipfendra's edge due to its lack of contraindications, unlike other injectable options, projecting it could achieve peak sales of $5 billion by 2034. The FDA's approval was based on promising trial results showing a 60% reduction in LDL cholesterol among patients.