The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that laboratory experts have revisited the results of lettuce sample testing from Taylor Farms, determining the initial finding of the cyclospora parasite to be a false positive.

The FDA stated that no confirmed positive sample results for the cyclospora parasite are present. Earlier, the agency reported a positive result from Taylor Farms' shredded iceberg lettuce, believed to be responsible for numerous infections across the United States.

The outbreak, which has affected consumers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, has led to approximately 100 hospitalizations without any fatalities. CDC reports link the infections to lettuce reportedly sourced from Taylor Farms' facility in Guanajuato, Mexico.