Cyclospora Outbreak Update: FDA Clears Taylor Farms Lettuce
The FDA confirmed that a positive cyclospora test for Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive. No confirmed positive results exist as of Sunday. The outbreak, linked to shredded lettuce in Taco Bell restaurants, has caused around 100 hospitalizations. Taylor Farms' product was produced in Mexico.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that laboratory experts have revisited the results of lettuce sample testing from Taylor Farms, determining the initial finding of the cyclospora parasite to be a false positive.
The FDA stated that no confirmed positive sample results for the cyclospora parasite are present. Earlier, the agency reported a positive result from Taylor Farms' shredded iceberg lettuce, believed to be responsible for numerous infections across the United States.
The outbreak, which has affected consumers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, has led to approximately 100 hospitalizations without any fatalities. CDC reports link the infections to lettuce reportedly sourced from Taylor Farms' facility in Guanajuato, Mexico.
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