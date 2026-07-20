Cyclospora Outbreak Update: FDA Clears Taylor Farms Lettuce

The FDA confirmed that a positive cyclospora test for Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive. No confirmed positive results exist as of Sunday. The outbreak, linked to shredded lettuce in Taco Bell restaurants, has caused around 100 hospitalizations. Taylor Farms' product was produced in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 07:00 IST
Cyclospora Outbreak Update: FDA Clears Taylor Farms Lettuce
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Sunday that laboratory experts have revisited the results of lettuce sample testing from Taylor Farms, determining the initial finding of the cyclospora parasite to be a false positive.

The FDA stated that no confirmed positive sample results for the cyclospora parasite are present. Earlier, the agency reported a positive result from Taylor Farms' shredded iceberg lettuce, believed to be responsible for numerous infections across the United States.

The outbreak, which has affected consumers in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, has led to approximately 100 hospitalizations without any fatalities. CDC reports link the infections to lettuce reportedly sourced from Taylor Farms' facility in Guanajuato, Mexico.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026