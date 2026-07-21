Trump Vows Retaliation Against Iran: U.S. Troop Casualties Escalate

President Donald Trump has vowed that Iran will face consequences for its role in the deaths of 17 U.S. soldiers, marking one of the deadliest periods since the conflict began. The weekend saw increased hostilities, with Iran attacking U.S. personnel in Jordan.

Trump emphasized on his social platform, Truth Social, that every loss of an American soldier would result in severe retaliation. Orders have reportedly been communicated to key military officials. The ongoing conflict has seen 430 U.S. troops wounded, with a high percentage returning to active duty.

The situation is tense as the White House confirms Trump’s presence at a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers. Military strategies, including the mobilization of aircraft and potential attacks on strategic Iranian sites, are under consideration as tensions threaten to escalate further.