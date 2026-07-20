Cyclospora Crisis: FDA's False Positive and International Investigations

The U.S. FDA recently concluded that a supposed trace of the cyclospora parasite found in Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive. No confirmed positive sample results have been reported as of now.

In a strategic business move, Samsung Biologics of South Korea is set to make a $1.8 billion all-cash bid for Swiss drugmaker PolyPeptide. The offer reflects a 6.1% premium over PolyPeptide's recent share price.

Meanwhile, Mexican health and agricultural ministries are probing an outbreak of cyclospora linked to iceberg lettuce exported from Mexico and sold at Taco Bell. Regulatory bodies Cofepris and Senasica are actively investigating and implementing preventive strategies.