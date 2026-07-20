Cyclospora Crisis: FDA's False Positive and International Investigations

The FDA has determined a prior cyclospora finding in Taylor Farms lettuce to be a false positive. In other news, Samsung Biologics prepares a $1.8 billion bid for PolyPeptide, while Mexican authorities investigate a cyclospora outbreak linked to lettuce sold in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST
Cyclospora Crisis: FDA's False Positive and International Investigations
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. FDA recently concluded that a supposed trace of the cyclospora parasite found in Taylor Farms lettuce was a false positive. No confirmed positive sample results have been reported as of now.

In a strategic business move, Samsung Biologics of South Korea is set to make a $1.8 billion all-cash bid for Swiss drugmaker PolyPeptide. The offer reflects a 6.1% premium over PolyPeptide's recent share price.

Meanwhile, Mexican health and agricultural ministries are probing an outbreak of cyclospora linked to iceberg lettuce exported from Mexico and sold at Taco Bell. Regulatory bodies Cofepris and Senasica are actively investigating and implementing preventive strategies.

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