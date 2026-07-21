Hantavirus Outbreak Claims Lives in Venezuela

Three individuals confirmed to have hantavirus have died in Venezuela's Anzoategui state, according to the country's health ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry also noted that two other deaths in the Barinas state are being investigated, although there's no scientific evidence of human-to-human transmission in the area.

These developments have prompted health officials to monitor the situation closely to prevent a possible spread. The incidents have raised concerns about a potential escalation of the outbreak in the region.