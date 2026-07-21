UAE Leads Relief Efforts with Major Aid Shipment to Earthquake-Stricken Venezuela

The United Arab Emirates has swiftly acted in response to Venezuela's recent seismic disasters, delivering a substantial 70-tonne consignment of humanitarian aid. The shipment, assembled by the UAE Aid Agency in concert with its embassy in Caracas, comprises essential medical supplies, tents, and shelter materials to alleviate the country's urgent humanitarian demands.

The supply drop was overseen by high-level dignitaries, including Venezuela's Deputy Ministers Andrea Corao Faria and Inder Romero, with Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, emphasizing the UAE's long-standing dedication to addressing humanitarian crises expeditiously. The aid is intended to provide both immediate relief and contribute to early recovery by supporting the healthcare and shelter needs of displaced and injured Venezuelans.

Venezuela's Vice Minister of Health, Alexandra Josefina Hernandez, commended the UAE for its pioneering contribution, being the first to deliver critical medical supplies attuned to the nation's specific requirements. Hernandez noted the potential need for continued global support if conditions deteriorate. Meanwhile, the UAE Aid Agency remains engaged, conducting assessments and overseeing aid distribution to ensure compliance with international humanitarian standards.