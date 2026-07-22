Ghanaian Nationals Urge ICC Action Against Xenophobia in South Africa

Two Ghanaians have petitioned the ICC to investigate potential crimes against humanity in South Africa due to attacks on foreign nationals. They claim a pattern of violence against immigrants, failures by the government, and urge the ICC to act. South African authorities dismiss the petition as opportunistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:36 IST
Ghanaian Nationals Urge ICC Action Against Xenophobia in South Africa
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

Two Ghanaian nationals have called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate alleged crimes against humanity in South Africa. They argue that systemic attacks on foreign nationals, accompanied by protests and violence, have resulted in fatalities and mass displacement, accusing the government of ineffective intervention.

The petition submitted on July 15 seeks accountability for the South African government, headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which allegedly fails to prevent such violence. The attacks, they say, represent a systematic pattern that warrants international scrutiny and action. South African foreign affairs dismisses the petition as opportunistic.

The petitioners, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah and Emmanuel Kotin, emphasize ongoing violence against African migrants. Despite some condemnation from local South African figures, the petitioners argue that the problem’s recurrence highlights an urgent need for better state response. Immigration scapegoating, they warn, tackles deep-rooted issues inadequately.

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