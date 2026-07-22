Vozinha and Haaland Shine in Fan-Picked World Cup Dream Team

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway forward Erling Haaland have been voted into the FIFA World Cup dream team by fans. Vozinha, despite being clubless, showcased stellar performances, while Haaland led Norway to an unexpected quarter-final finish. They join stars like Messi and Mbappe in the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:37 IST
Vozinha and Haaland Shine in Fan-Picked World Cup Dream Team
Vozinha
  • Country:
  • Norway

Cape Verde's veteran goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland have been spotlighted in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup dream team. Their inclusion comes on the back of impressive performances during their nations' unprecedented advances in the tournament.

Vozinha, age 40, astonishingly topped the goalkeeper vote with 39.6%. Despite not being attached to a club post his tenure at Portuguese club Chaves, he exhibited defensive prowess, notably in a stunning draw against eventual champions Spain. Meanwhile, Haaland garnered 27.5% of forward votes, spearheading Norway's push to their maiden World Cup quarter-finals.

The Norwegian striker's tally of seven goals in five games, including a crucial double against Brazil, attests to his impact. Together, these players share the limelight in a lineup featuring global icons such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham.

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