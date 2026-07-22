Unanswered Questions Surround Death of College Football Player Nolan Wells

The death of Nolan Wells, a Black college football player found in the ocean off the Mississippi coast, raises questions of foul play. A private autopsy by Dr. Roger Mitchell couldn't rule it out due to missing information from the initial state autopsy. Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump urges further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:35 IST
Unanswered Questions Surround Death of College Football Player Nolan Wells
  • Country:
  • United States

A private autopsy of Nolan Wells, a Black college football player whose body was found off the Mississippi coast, has raised questions about the cause of his death. The pathologist responsible for the private autopsy expressed the inability to rule out foul play, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump announced at a Chicago press conference.

Wells' body was discovered fully clothed and face down near the island on July 6. He had traveled there with three friends on the July Fourth weekend, according to Crump. The case has ignited national concern over the scrutiny of deaths involving young Black Americans, as calls for further investigations grow.

Pathologist Roger Mitchell, who led the private autopsy, highlighted a red discoloration on Wells' head, especially since essential parts were removed during the initial state autopsy. Civil rights leaders and social media have amplified the demand for clarity, as Wells' family continues to seek answers and justice.

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