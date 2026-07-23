Trump's Tariff Threat Shakes Generic Drug Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the generic drug industry, threatening substantial tariffs unless drugs are manufactured domestically. This proclamation has set off a wave of concern among major international companies, such as Switzerland-based Sandoz.

The drugmaker, along with India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is grappling with the ramifications of potentially higher tariffs, which could impact drug prices and availability. Meanwhile, Sandoz has committed to ongoing discussions with U.S. policymakers to navigate the potential tariff threats.

Industry groups criticize these tariffs, arguing they could exacerbate structural and purchasing challenges already faced by the sector in the U.S. They emphasize that recent growth, fueled by supply chain investments, may be jeopardized if the proposed tariffs are enacted, urging policymakers to consider the broader implications.