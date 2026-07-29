Global Health Industry Shifts: Major Developments and Legal Challenges

Universal Health Services has revised its profit forecast, citing anticipated changes in Medicaid reimbursements. This announcement led to an 8% decline in the company’s shares during after-hours trading. The supplemental payment programs in question provide funds above the standard Medicaid payment rates, crucial for aiding low-income patient care.

In legal news, Novo Nordisk is embroiled in a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of misleading investors regarding CagriSema, its weight loss and diabetes treatment trial. The company’s shares previously fell by 17.8% after trial results did not meet the investors' expectations, despite showing some efficacy.

Corporate restructuring and strategic investments are also in focus. Boston Scientific has unveiled a restructuring plan to cut costs, and GSK has announced a $2.5 billion restructure to expedite drug development while maintaining competitiveness amid patent challenges. At the same time, Michigan officials report a surge in cyclosporiasis cases, tying the outbreak to produce supplier criticisms about inspection processes.