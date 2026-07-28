Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

The FAA has identified incorrect seat installations on over 450 Boeing 737 MAX jets in the U.S., potentially posing risks during emergency landings. A proposed directive requires fixing these seat assemblies, though it remains unclear if international operators are affected. Boeing has yet to comment on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 05:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 05:41 IST
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX jets registered within the United States are incorrectly installed, posing potential risks to passenger safety during emergency landings. This revelation came on Monday, prompting a proposed airworthiness directive.

The directive targets 453 U.S.-registered jets, focusing on improperly installed seat assemblies. While it's not specified whether international operators are affected, such directives are typically followed globally. The FAA highlighted a report revealing that certain seat assemblies weren't correctly placed in the seat tracks.

The FAA noted that each 737 MAX might contain up to 69 affected seat assemblies, with each requiring an estimated hour to rectify. The timeline for airlines to address the issue remains unspecified. Boeing has not yet issued a statement regarding these findings.

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