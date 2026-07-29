Devastating Earthquake Hits Southern Japan: Tragedy Strikes Again

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday, killing at least two people and causing widespread destruction. The explosion in a shopping mall, likely caused by a gas leak, claimed the lives of two women in their 20s and left others injured.

Authorities swiftly moved into action as rescue operations continued overnight with the collaboration of emergency services and Self-Defense Forces. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reported extensive damages, including power outages and structural collapses in the quake-stricken area.

The epicenter near Kumamoto City also saw its impact felt on local infrastructures, with damaged highways, suspended rail services, and flight disruptions. Despite these challenges, no irregularities were reported at nuclear power stations. As the region braces for aftershocks, officials urge residents to remain vigilant.