Cyclospora Crisis: Tracing the Source of America’s Latest Foodborne Outbreak

A major cyclosporiasis outbreak has emerged in the U.S., with over 9,000 reported cases primarily linked to iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell. The CDC and FDA are actively investigating this surge of the intestinal illness, which is transmitted through feces-contaminated food or water.

The outbreak is attributed to shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from Taylor Farms, sold at various restaurants in nine states. After an initial positive test, further investigations still suggest a significant connection, leading to a recall and the closure of Taylor Farms' processing plant in central Mexico.

To mitigate risks, the FDA advises cooking produce to 158°F, discarding outer leaves of vegetables, and thoroughly washing produce. The CDC recommends seeking treatment with specific antibiotics. The outbreak underscores ongoing surveillance insufficiencies, stressed by funding cuts to national pathogen tracking programs.