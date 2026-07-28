Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil has approached the World Trade Organization seeking consultations over new U.S. tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. These tariffs, marked at 25% on certain Brazilian goods, are claimed to be against WTO agreements. Previously, Brazil succeeded in a similar challenge, as addressed by President Lula da Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 05:59 IST
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions
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  • United States

Brazil has officially approached the World Trade Organization (WTO) for consultations regarding tariffs introduced by the Trump administration earlier this month, according to a statement from the Brazilian Foreign Relations Ministry.

The tariffs in question include a 25% duty on specific Brazilian imports linked to alleged unfair trade practices, alongside tariffs reaching up to 12.5% on goods from multiple countries, including Brazil. These measures are reportedly due to accusations related to lax enforcement of forced labor regulations.

The Brazilian government, under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, described the tariffs as "unjustified and inconsistent" with the obligations of the United States under the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade 1994. This step follows similar successful actions against previous tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down.

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