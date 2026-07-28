Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

The U.S. dollar hit a one-month high due to speculation around a potential Federal Reserve rate hike. While oil prices dropped easing inflation concerns, Treasury yields remained stable. Market expectations suggest a 36.3% chance of a rate hike, influencing dollar strength, especially against yen and euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 06:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 06:03 IST
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation
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  • United States

The U.S. dollar maintained a one-month high on Tuesday amid ongoing speculation about a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming meeting. Despite a decline in oil prices, which alleviated some inflation concerns, the dollar index rose marginally to 101.55, barely affecting euro and yen exchanges.

Chris Weston, Pepperstone's research head, pointed out that the consistent dollar strength is partly due to stagnant buys at the short end of the Treasury curve. A Fed decision looms, with a 36.3% likelihood of a rate hike, prompted by recent oil price surges and heightened Middle East tensions, raising market stakes.

While the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are anticipated to hold rates steady, the BOJ faces pressure to support the yen amidst a 40-year low against the dollar. Bitcoin and Ethereum also saw declines in the cryptocurrency market amidst the financial fluctuations.

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