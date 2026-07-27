G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Cleaner energy may be the foundation of sustainable growth, yet it cannot deliver lasting results unless governments also connect innovation, finance, industrial policy and resource efficiency, reveals a new study published in the journal Sustainability.

Titled "Unboxing the Green Growth Dynamics in G7: Exploring the Interplay of Energy Transition, Circular Economy, and Innovation" and authored by Yining Luo of the University of Queensland and Martijn Sander of the Keizersgracht Academy for Global Studies, the study examines annual data from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States between 2000 and 2022.

The researchers find that energy transition, green innovation, financial inclusion and circular economy performance are positively associated with green growth, while higher carbon intensity works against it. The deeper message is that the G7's climate challenge is not simply to adopt more green technologies. It is to build an economic system in which energy, finance, production and innovation reinforce one another.

The Transition Is Bigger Than the Power Sector

The study treats green growth as a multidimensional process rather than a single environmental outcome. Its Green Growth Index combines GDP per capita, renewable energy consumption, carbon dioxide emissions per capita and energy intensity. The researchers then assess how this index moves alongside energy transition, environmental patents, financial inclusion, circular economy performance and carbon intensity.

Using a cross-sectionally augmented autoregressive distributed lag model, or CS-ARDL, the study estimates both short-term and long-term relationships. This is important because G7 economies are closely connected through trade, technology, investment and energy markets. A policy change or economic shock in one country can influence the others.

Energy transition emerges as the strongest long-term driver in the model, with a coefficient of 0.45. Financial inclusion follows at 0.40, green innovation at 0.28 and circular economy performance at 0.25. Carbon intensity has a negative long-run coefficient of –0.20. These figures should not be interpreted as direct percentage changes in GDP or emissions because the variables are measured using different units and indices. Their value lies in showing the relative direction and strength of the relationships within the model.

The larger pattern is clear. Moving toward renewable energy and greater efficiency matters, but energy policy cannot operate in isolation. Clean power has limited transformative value if businesses cannot finance new machinery, households cannot afford low-carbon technologies or industries continue using wasteful production systems.

This helps explain why some countries can increase renewable capacity without achieving equally rapid progress in green growth. The transition depends not only on how electricity is generated but also on how capital is allocated, how products are designed, how technologies spread and how efficiently materials are used.

The study challenges governments to move beyond fragmented policy structures. Renewable-energy targets, industrial innovation funds, green lending programmes and waste regulations are often administered by different agencies with little coordination. The research suggests that their combined effect may matter more than the ambition of any one policy.

Finance Is the Hidden Infrastructure of Decarbonisation

Climate-finance discussions usually focus on the scale of investment: the amount committed to renewable energy, green bonds, low-carbon infrastructure or sustainable funds. But total investment says little about who can access finance. Large companies may raise capital for major projects while small firms, lower-income households and local enterprises remain unable to afford cleaner technologies.

The positive long-run association between financial inclusion and green growth indicates that access to banking, credit, loans and insurance may help determine whether environmental policies reach the wider economy. A household may want to install solar panels but lack affordable financing. A small manufacturer may see the value of energy-efficient equipment but be unable to meet a bank's lending conditions. A recycling enterprise may have a viable business model but struggle to finance collection vehicles or processing machinery.

The study also finds a positive interaction between financial inclusion and circular economy performance, with a long-term coefficient of 0.12. This suggests that financial access can strengthen the impact of policies aimed at reducing waste and improving resource efficiency.

The relationship is easy to overlook. Governments may introduce recycling targets, extended producer responsibility rules or waste-reduction mandates, but compliance requires investment. Manufacturers need capital to redesign products. Businesses require new logistics systems to collect and reuse materials. Recycling firms need infrastructure, technology and working capital.

Without access to finance, circular economy policies can become obligations without implementation capacity. Smaller businesses may face rising compliance costs, while large companies with stronger balance sheets gain an advantage.

Green finance should not be limited to large infrastructure projects or institutional investors. Public credit guarantees, concessional loans, insurance products and financing designed for small and medium-sized businesses may be just as important to the transition.

In many Global South economies, financial inclusion depends on mobile banking, cooperatives, public development banks and microfinance rather than conventional commercial lending. The broad principle may travel, but the instruments must be adapted to local financial systems.

Innovation Must Escape the Patent Office

Green innovation also shows a positive relationship with green growth, but the study highlights the difference between creating technology and deploying it. The researchers use environmental patents as a proxy for green innovation. The long-run coefficient of 0.28 indicates that technological advances are associated with stronger green-growth performance. Yet patents measure inventive activity, not commercial adoption. A country can lead in environmental research while struggling to translate new technologies into widespread use. High costs, weak infrastructure, uncertain regulation and limited demand can prevent innovation from moving beyond laboratories and patent offices.

This is why the study's integrated framework is important. Innovation depends on supporting systems. A new clean-manufacturing process will have limited impact if factories cannot access renewable electricity. A more recyclable product design may fail if collection and processing networks do not exist. A promising green technology may never reach smaller companies if financing remains expensive.

Circular economy performance also has a smaller short-term coefficient of 0.08, compared with 0.25 in the long run. This gap reflects the time required to change production and consumption systems.

Circularity is not simply a matter of improving waste collection. It involves redesigning products, changing supply chains, extending product lifetimes, encouraging repair and reuse, developing secondary-material markets and shifting consumer behaviour. These changes require coordination across industries and cannot be delivered quickly through a single policy.

For businesses, the finding suggests that circular economy strategies should be treated as part of operations and investment planning, not as a narrow environmental initiative. Product design, procurement, logistics, finance and data systems all influence whether circular models can work at scale.

For governments, regulation must be matched by infrastructure and financial support. Otherwise, ambitious circular economy rules may remain underfunded or impose disproportionate burdens on smaller firms.

A Strong Policy Signal, but Not a Universal Formula

The study offers a persuasive argument for policy coordination, but its results should not be treated as definitive proof that one specific package will work everywhere. Its methodological strengths include the use of short- and long-run estimates, tests for cross-country dependence and several alternative estimators. The researchers also reconstruct the Green Growth Index using principal component analysis, finding broadly similar results. This strengthens confidence that the main relationships are not entirely dependent on the original weighting system.

The reported error-correction term of –0.45 suggests that about 45% of a deviation from the estimated long-term relationship is corrected within one year. The authors interpret this as relatively rapid adjustment toward equilibrium.

Several limitations, however, deserve attention. The sample covers only seven countries. Although the study includes more than two decades of annual data, the small number of economies limits the ability to generalise the conclusions to developing or emerging markets.

The Green Growth Index is also constructed by the authors. It gives equal weight to economic output, renewable energy, emissions and energy intensity. That approach is transparent, but other definitions of green growth could produce different outcomes.

There is also some overlap between the index and the explanatory variables. Renewable energy and emissions are included in the green-growth measure, while energy transition and carbon intensity are also used as predictors. This could strengthen the statistical relationships.

Most importantly, the research identifies associations rather than proving causation. Countries with stronger institutions, deeper capital markets and greater technological capacity may be more likely to improve energy systems, expand finance and support innovation simultaneously. Broader advantages may therefore explain part of the results.

The model also excludes several factors that could influence green growth, including institutional quality, trade, foreign investment, urbanisation and public environmental expenditure. Distributional concerns such as employment disruption, energy affordability, public trust and regional inequality are not fully examined.

These gaps matter because the green transition is not only a technical exercise. Policies can reduce emissions and still lose public support if households feel that costs are unfairly distributed. Wider access to credit can help people invest in clean technologies, but poorly designed lending can also increase debt risks.