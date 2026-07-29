On Tuesday, Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in three fatalities in Russia’s Belgorod border region, while a further 19 individuals sustained injuries in an attack on a bus, sparking condemnation from Moscow’s Foreign Ministry. Regional authorities reported a drone hit a business in a nearby village, killing two.

Another person died in a separate attack outside Belgorod city. A bus in Shebekino came under fire near the Ukrainian border, leading to hospitalization for nearly all injured. Moscow alleged these were systematic transport attacks orchestrated by Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of targeting public transport with “maniacal persistence.” Ukraine’s military has dismissed these accusations as baseless, intensifying the conflict narrative.