North Korea state media says US Forces' Japan expansion raises risk of Korean peninsula clash
North Korean state media has warned that a clash on the Korean Peninsula is now a matter of timing, following the expansion of the U.S. Forces Japan command.
- Country:
- United States
An editorial carried by North Korean state media KCNA on Friday criticised the expansion of the U.S. Forces Japan command, warning that a clash on the Korean Peninsula is now a matter of timing rather than just a possibility. The editorial said the increase in U.S. Forces Japan headquarters personnel showed the command was becoming a full-fledged "war command" and accused Washington of preparing Japan's Self-Defense Forces for conflict in the Asia Pacific.
The comments followed remarks by Lieutenant General Stephen Jost, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, who told Japan's Asahi newspaper that headquarters staffing had been increased by 215 personnel from a year earlier to strengthen command functions and improve coordination with U.S. allies. KCNA said recent U.S., South Korean and Japanese military cooperation had heightened regional tensions, and that U.S. Forces Japan would likely be among the first reinforcements deployed on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a conflict.
The editorial also accused Washington of "military adventurism" that justified North Korea developing its nuclear capabilities as a deterrent. The editorial was the fourth published by KCNA this month criticising the United States, Japan and South Korea. North Korean officials have also made several statements denouncing the allies' military cooperation and what Pyongyang calls hostile policies.