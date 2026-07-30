Resilience in Tumult: Life After the Southwestern Japan Earthquake

Following the devastating earthquake in southwestern Japan, the local community grapples with the aftermath. Hirosuke Shimada's family, though their home remained intact, now lives in a tent due to fear of aftershocks.

Carpenter Makoto Sawatari faces extensive damages to his property in Yatsushiro, once again hit by a major seismic event. Sawatari's repair costs are projected to exceed 10 million yen, reflecting the severe impact on residents' lives and finances.

As the city struggles with basic utilities amidst high temperatures, psychological and infrastructural recovery lags, leaving families in limbo and highlighting the long-term challenges residing in earthquake-prone regions.