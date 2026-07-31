WHO and UNICEF urge stronger support for breastfeeding worldwide

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have called on governments to strengthen policies and health services that support breastfeeding, saying greater investment could save hundreds of thousands of lives each year while improving the health of mothers and children.

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, the two UN agencies said breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to give children a healthy start in life, but many women still lack access to the services and support they need.

Breastfeeding rates continue to improve

Global breastfeeding rates have shown encouraging progress in recent years. Exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life has increased from around 37% in 2012 to more than 47% today. The proportion of children who continue breastfeeding up to two years of age has also risen, increasing from 38% to 50% over the past five years.

WHO and UNICEF said these gains demonstrate that sustained investment in policies and programmes for mothers and families can deliver meaningful results. Despite this progress, many countries remain off track to meet global breastfeeding targets, particularly in low-income, fragile and humanitarian settings where support services remain limited.

Benefits for children and mothers

Breastfeeding provides infants with essential nutrients, strengthens their immune systems, protects against serious illnesses and supports healthy brain development. For mothers, it lowers the risk of several non-communicable diseases, including breast cancer, ovarian cancer and type 2 diabetes, while contributing to better long-term health.

The agencies said proven interventions such as skilled breastfeeding support through health services, community counselling, maternity protection policies and stronger regulation of breast-milk substitute marketing can significantly improve breastfeeding outcomes.

Investment delivers lasting returns

WHO and UNICEF estimate that expanding breastfeeding support could prevent nearly 400,000 child deaths and about 140,000 maternal deaths every year. The economic benefits are also substantial. According to the agencies, every US$1 invested in breastfeeding promotion generates an estimated US$59 in economic returns through reduced healthcare costs, improved cognitive development, better educational outcomes and higher lifetime earnings.

To accelerate progress, WHO and UNICEF are urging countries to strengthen health systems, expand community-based counselling and peer support programmes, fully enforce the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, invest in paid maternity leave and family-friendly workplaces, integrate breastfeeding support into maternal and newborn healthcare, and ensure services remain available during humanitarian emergencies.