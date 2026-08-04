Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 6,125, with nearly 61,000 people treated in hospitals and only 16.5% of debris removed.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 02:45 IST
Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The ​death toll ​from twin ‌earthquakes which struck ​Venezuela in June has risen ‌to 6,125, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on ‌Monday.

Nearly 61,000 people were attended ‌to at hospitals, the graphic published by Rodriguez on Telegram showed, adding that 16.5% ⁠of ​the ⁠debris generated by the quakes had ⁠been removed. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, ​who is backed by U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump, has defended the government's ⁠response amid ​criticism that military personnel and other officials arrived late and ⁠have done little to help victims ⁠of ⁠the quake, including people who were trapped in the ‌rubble.

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