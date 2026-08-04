Congo Ebola response hit by worker protests over late pay
Ebola response workers in eastern Congo have staged protests, demanding nearly three months of unpaid salaries and allowances, amidst ongoing security incidents and outbreak efforts.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ebola response workers in eastern Congo have staged protests this week to call for the government to pay salaries and allowances that they say are nearly three months overdue, as security incidents continue to hamper efforts to contain the outbreak.
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