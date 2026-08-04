WHO Ghana Staff Donate Blood to Support National Blood Supply

The initiative reflects WHO Ghana's commitment to supporting the country's blood supply while encouraging more people to become regular voluntary donors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazzaville | Updated: 04-08-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 21:24 IST
WHO Ghana Staff Donate Blood to Support National Blood Supply
WHO Ghana partnered with the National Blood Service to organise the donation exercise at its Country Office, giving staff an opportunity to make a direct contribution to the national blood bank. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Blood donation remains one of the most effective ways to save lives, providing critical support for patients undergoing surgery, mothers facing childbirth complications, accident victims, children with severe anaemia and many others who require urgent transfusions. In Ghana, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reinforced this message by organising a voluntary blood donation drive for its staff in partnership with the Ghana National Blood Service.

The initiative reflects WHO Ghana's commitment to supporting the country's blood supply while encouraging more people to become regular voluntary donors.

Ghana still needs more voluntary blood donors

Ghana National Blood Service collected 204,000 units of blood in 2025, marking one of its strongest performances in recent years. Even with this progress, the country remains well below the World Health Organization's recommended annual requirement of 308,000 units, equivalent to blood donations from one per cent of the population.

The gap highlights the continued need for more voluntary donors to ensure hospitals have enough safe blood for emergency care, surgeries, maternal health services and the treatment of serious medical conditions.

WHO staff lead by example

WHO Ghana partnered with the National Blood Service to organise the donation exercise at its Country Office, giving staff an opportunity to make a direct contribution to the national blood bank.

WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, said every blood donation has the potential to save a life and strengthen the country's health system.

"Every blood donation is an act of compassion that can mean the difference between life and death for someone in need. We are happy to have taken part in this exercise to save lives and strengthen Ghana's health system," she said.

The National Blood Service welcomed the initiative, noting that voluntary blood donors play a vital role in maintaining a safe and reliable blood supply for patients across Ghana. The donated blood will support emergency cases, surgeries, childbirth-related transfusions, cancer treatment and other lifesaving medical procedures.

A simple act with a lasting impact

Many WHO staff described the experience as a meaningful way to help people they may never meet. Dr Angela Ackon, Technical Officer for Integrated Service Delivery, said the few minutes spent donating blood could give someone another chance at life.

She encouraged more people to make blood donation a regular habit, stressing that every unit collected can make a life-saving difference for patients in need.

Through the campaign, WHO Ghana hopes to inspire more individuals and organisations to support voluntary blood donation, showing that a simple act of generosity can have a lasting impact on families and communities across the country.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026