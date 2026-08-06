WHO Unveils Global Plan on Climate, Migration and Health Research

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new global research action plan aimed at improving understanding of how climate change, migration and displacement affect health. The initiative was introduced during a virtual webinar on 22 July 2026, bringing together more than 300 participants from over 75 countries to address one of the world's fastest-growing public health challenges.

Developed through collaboration between WHO's Health and Migration programme and its Climate Change, Energy and Air Quality team, the plan seeks to strengthen research that can guide policies and improve healthcare for migrants and displaced populations affected by climate-related events.

Research Targets Major Knowledge Gaps

WHO said climate change is increasingly contributing to migration and displacement, with vulnerable communities facing greater health risks and more limited access to healthcare throughout their journeys. Despite growing awareness of these connections, important evidence gaps remain, making it difficult for governments to develop effective and inclusive health policies.

Dr. Santino Severoni, Head of WHO Health and Migration, said closing these research gaps is essential for achieving health equity. He stressed that migrants and displaced people should be included from the beginning when countries develop strategies to strengthen climate resilience and expand universal health coverage.

The Global Research Prioritization Exercise, the first detailed project under WHO's Global Research Agenda on Health, Migration and Displacement, was developed through literature reviews, technical consultations, stakeholder engagement and an international survey involving 59 experts from research institutions, governments and health organisations.

Priority Areas Identified

The initiative identified research priorities across three main themes: social determinants of health, universal health coverage and emergency preparedness. It also highlighted two cross-cutting areas focusing on health outcomes and data, as well as policy development and practical interventions.

Key priorities include reducing health inequalities, improving access to healthcare services, strengthening preparedness for climate-related emergencies and developing migration-sensitive health data systems. The roadmap also calls for more research into mental health, maternal and child health, chronic diseases and the long-term health effects of climate-related migration and displacement.

Turning Evidence into Action

Dr. Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, Head of WHO Climate Change, Energy and Air Quality, said climate change is already affecting both population movement and public health across the globe. He noted that stronger scientific evidence is needed to help governments design policies that protect vulnerable communities through climate-resilient and equitable health systems.

Participants at the launch emphasised the need for closer cooperation between the climate, migration and health sectors, stronger community participation in research and better use of evidence in policymaking. WHO said it will continue working with member states and partners to integrate the roadmap into national and regional strategies, strengthen research capacity and support policies that improve healthcare for migrants and displaced populations as climate-related challenges continue to grow.