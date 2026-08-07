Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Congo tests passengers after boat that carried suspected Ebola case intercepted near Kinshasa

Congolese health authorities were screening more than 300 people travelling on a river boat intercepted near Kinshasa on Thursday after the death of a passenger suspected of having Ebola raised concerns the virus may have spread on board, officials said. Authorities deployed a mobile laboratory ​to the vessel after it was stopped in Maluku, around 65 km (40 miles) upstream from the capital on Wednesday.

US Senate confirms Schwartz as CDC director

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the U.S. CDC, handing the ​Trump administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to fill top health posts. Schwartz, President Donald Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was ‌confirmed 51-44. She will be ​the first permanent CDC director since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year fired Trump's second pick, Susan Monarez, after less than a month over a clash on vaccine policy.

US FDA approves Replimune's skin cancer drug after prior rejections

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Replimune's drug for a difficult-to-treat form of skin cancer, the company said on Thursday, giving the biotech firm its first marketed product after multiple regulatory setbacks. Replimune was seeking accelerated approval for RP1, now known as Tudriqev, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's immunotherapy, Opdivo, in advanced melanoma in patients whose tumors grew despite prior treatment.

Lilly beats estimates on resilient demand for injectable GLP-1 drugs, widens gap with Novo

Sales of Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro injectable weight-loss and diabetes drugs soared during the second quarter, easily beating Wall Street estimates and widening the gap with Danish rival ‌Novo Nordisk. The trillion-dollar company also posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast, and its shares were up 3.6%.

Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion

Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion). Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

US cyclosporiasis probe linked to lettuce widens to 15 states

U.S. health authorities have widened their probe into a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after detecting cases in six additional states, raising the total to 15 states, the FDA and CDC said on Wednesday. The newly linked states are Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Carolina, the source said.

Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

There are "no discussions" ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega merger between the drugmakers. "There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies," said the source, ‌speaking on condition of anonymity.

Michigan eases lettuce advice as state health department says cyclosporiasis reports decline

Michigan health officials on Thursday advised residents to resume eating lettuce and salad greens, citing a slowdown in new cyclosporiasis infections, after reporting 12,485 cases linked to the outbreak, up 267 cases from a day earlier. The worst of the outbreak has occurred in Michigan, which reported the first two deaths associated with the outbreak, saying both individuals had significant underlying health conditions.

Trump administration considers order on autism and vaccines, source says

The Trump administration is considering ‌an executive order on vaccines and autism that could be released as soon as next week, a person familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. The effort is driven by President Donald Trump's interest in further action on autism, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to reveal private discussions. The source did not provide details of the scope of the executive order, which was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

Teva seeks to keep Israel ties from jury, cites Gaza war

Teva Pharmaceuticals has asked a U.S. judge to prevent insurer Humana from telling jurors it is an Israeli company at a major drug price-fixing trial, arguing that strong public views over the Gaza war could prejudice proceedings and affect its ability to receive a fair hearing. In a filing in a federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Tel Aviv-based Teva said its national origins have no bearing on whether it took part in an alleged conspiracy to inflate generic drug prices, the central claim in the litigation.

US wellness shot brand Dose explores sale, sources say

Supplements brand Dose, which makes daily liquid shots, is exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The privately held company, based in Miami, is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners on the sale process, said the people, who requested anonymity since the matter is private. Dose is profitable and generates over $200 million ⁠of annual revenue, they said.

Malaysia Aviation ​Group rolls out stricter drug testing after pilot detained

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Friday it has ordered mandatory drug testing and will conduct stricter screening for all ⁠pilots across its airlines, following the arrest of a Malaysia Airlines pilot for alleged trafficking in Indonesia last month. The unidentified pilot, 39, was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. Urine tests also showed the Malaysian Airlines pilot had been under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamines, the customs office said.

US FDA approves first mRNA flu shot from Moderna

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's flu vaccine for people aged 50 and older, the company said on Wednesday, marking the first approval of a messenger RNA-based vaccine for seasonal flu. The shot, mFlusiva, was given a traditional approval ⁠for adults aged 50 to 64, and an accelerated approval for those 65 years and older.

Mexican jalapenos tied to Salmonella outbreak in 27 US states

U.S. health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapeno peppers that has sickened 345 people in 27 states, prompting supplier Coast Citrus Distributors to recall peppers sent to restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said 36 hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Amazon Pharmacy offers weight-loss drugs for $50 a month through Medicare bridge program

Amazon's pharmacy unit said on Thursday it would offer weight-loss drugs ​to eligible Medicare beneficiaries for $50 a month through a new federal program created to expand access to the highly sought-after treatments. The company said it would automate eligibility checks, prior authorization and billing, while offering home delivery and in-store pickup, to help patients access the drugs faster and reduce the administrative burden.

Glanbia hikes profit forecast as weight-loss drugs boost demand for protein products

Nutrition supplement maker Glanbia hiked its full-year profit forecast on Thursday following bumper demand for its protein products, including from customers using them in tandem with ⁠weight-loss drugs. The Irish company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 17% to 20% at constant currencies this year after EPS jumped 30% in the first half. It had guided in late April that it would hit the upper end of a 7% to 11% range.

Republican US Senator Rand Paul asks Justice Department to prosecute Fauci after contempt vote

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Thursday asked the Justice Department to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci for refusing to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic after a Senate committee voted to hold the former top infectious disease official in contempt of Congress. Paul sent the referral after the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which he chairs, approved a contempt resolution on a party-line vote with ⁠Republicans in ​favor and Democrats opposed. The resolution accuses Fauci, 85, of failing to obey a congressional subpoena.

Roche launches two new cyclospora tests as US outbreak widens

Roche said on Thursday it launched two new tests to detect cyclospora, as U.S. cyclosporiasis cases climbed to record levels this year making the foodborne-illness outbreak one of the largest in the country's recent history. The Swiss healthcare company is collaborating with its subsidiary, TIB MOLBIOL, for supply of the tests.

Tarsus to expand eye disease pipeline with up to $800 million Alkeus acquisition

Eye drugmaker Tarsus Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it would acquire privately held Alkeus Pharmaceuticals in a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $800 million, adding an experimental oral therapy for a rare inherited retinal disorder with no approved U.S. treatment to its pipeline. The deal includes an upfront payment of about $450 million, comprising $270 million in cash and $180 million in Tarsus common stock, the companies said.

US Senator Paul will refer Fauci to DOJ following contempt vote -CNN

U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he would refer Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department on Thursday after a panel he chairs voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, CNN reported. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved ⁠a referral pushed by Paul, a longtime Fauci antagonist, on a party-line vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, after the former top U.S. infectious disease official refused to answer questions last week about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Insurer Aflac misses quarterly profit estimates on stronger dollar

Health and life insurer Aflac missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar as well as weakness in its Japan unit. The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.75 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.77, according to data ⁠compiled by LSEG.

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

A New Mexico state court ordered Meta on Thursday to pay $567 million ⁠into a teen mental health fund and change how its platforms function for young users after finding the company is to blame for harming children's wellbeing. Judge Bryan Biedscheid in Santa Fe ruled the company had created a public nuisance in New Mexico, siding with Attorney General Raúl Torrez, a Democrat. Torrez had accused the social media company of designing products to addict young users and failing to protect children from sexual exploitation on its platforms.

Kenvue misses quarterly estimates as inflation, tariffs squeeze margins

Kenvue narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter results on Thursday as inflation, tariffs and currency-related costs squeezed margins. The consumer-health company, currently in the midst of a $40 billion buyout by Kimberly-Clark, expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Novavax raises annual revenue forecast as licensing bets offset weak vaccine demand

Novavax raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, banking ‌on payments related to the vaccine maker's licensing and supply agreements. The Maryland-based company is focusing on licensing ‌its protein-based vaccine platform and Matrix-M adjuvant, while cutting costs and moving away from direct vaccine sales to restore growth and profitability.

Trump suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, hours after Republican Senator Rand Paul said that ​he would ask the Justice Department to do so. Paul said he wanted action after Fauci refused to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.