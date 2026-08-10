Salmonella Scare: Taylor Farms Recalls Salsa and Guacamole

Taylor Farms has recalled prepared foods containing jalapeños due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall follows a recent issue with lettuce linked to cyclospora. Michigan authorities have eased salad warnings, but concerns over cyclosporiasis persist, affecting grocery shopping behaviors across 15 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:29 IST
Salmonella Scare: Taylor Farms Recalls Salsa and Guacamole
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Taylor Farms, a prominent California-based food supplier, announced a recall of certain prepared food items containing jalapeños due to concerns over possible salmonella contamination. This precautionary measure comes weeks after the company dealt with a cyclospora outbreak linked to its lettuce imported from Mexico.

In response to being informed by Coast Citrus Distributors about the potential contamination, Taylor Farms decided to recall their products, including popular items like salsas and guacamole. The recall aims to prevent any consumer health risks.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, health officials have lifted some salad warnings, allowing lettuce back onto store shelves. However, the shadow of cyclospora outbreaks continues to loom as shoppers remain cautious, impacting produce sales from national suppliers.

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