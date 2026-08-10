U.S. Health Secretary to Close Food Safety Loophole

In a significant move to bolster food safety, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to unveil a plan addressing a regulatory gap that has persisted for decades. The loophole, which has permitted food companies to incorporate specific chemicals into their products without notifying federal regulators, is seen as a pressing issue.

According to a report from the Washington Post, while Reuters could not immediately verify the information, sources familiar with the matter suggest that this regulatory overhaul marks a critical step in safeguarding consumer health.

This initiative underlines a commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability within the food industry, signifying a shift towards stricter oversight of chemical usage in food production.