U.S. Health Secretary to Close Food Safety Loophole

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce a change in regulation to close a loophole that has allowed food companies to use certain chemicals without notifying federal regulators. This new action aims to enhance food safety and accountability in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 15:47 IST
U.S. Health Secretary to Close Food Safety Loophole
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster food safety, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is poised to unveil a plan addressing a regulatory gap that has persisted for decades. The loophole, which has permitted food companies to incorporate specific chemicals into their products without notifying federal regulators, is seen as a pressing issue.

According to a report from the Washington Post, while Reuters could not immediately verify the information, sources familiar with the matter suggest that this regulatory overhaul marks a critical step in safeguarding consumer health.

This initiative underlines a commitment to enhancing transparency and accountability within the food industry, signifying a shift towards stricter oversight of chemical usage in food production.

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