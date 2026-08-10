Iran and Oman Unveil Strategic Discussions: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's ongoing negotiations with Oman focus on strategic maritime mechanisms rather than specific transit fees, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei. The discussions revolve around ensuring the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, addressing environmental concerns, and enhancing maritime services.

Amid military tensions involving the U.S. and Israel, Baghaei clarified that the strait's closure is attributed to external aggression, not bilateral disputes with Oman. Efforts with Oman target establishing a safer shipping route, separate from the broader military conflict.

The geopolitical complexities highlight Iran's stance on continued military threats, emphasizing that even a bilateral agreement with Oman would not suffice for the Strait’s complete reopening, given what Iran perceives as an ongoing U.S. naval blockade.