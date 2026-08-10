Iran-Oman Strait of Hormuz Talks: Ongoing Negotiations Amidst Regional Tensions

Iran and Oman continue negotiations to develop a new maritime route through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, concentrating on ensuring safe passage and cooperation on maritime services, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Transit fees are not currently a point of discussion in these talks, although an understanding on the traffic map has been reached. Discussions are ongoing and constructive, addressing technical points related to shipping safety, environmental concerns, and crime prevention.

However, tension persists due to military aggression from the US and Israel, impacting the full reopening of the Strait. While bilateral efforts with Oman progress, the resolution of broader geopolitical issues remains essential for securing the Strait's openness.