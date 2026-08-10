Diageo Bottles Seized in India for Safety and Compliance Issues

Indian inspectors recently confiscated approximately 18,000 boxes of Diageo liquor bottles due to missing markings indicating safe recycled plastic use, according to government sources. The compliance issue poses another challenge for Diageo, the world's largest spirits corporation.

Diageo India acknowledged the government action, noting that some bottles have been quarantined by authorities. The bottles came from an FSSAI-approved recycler, with all mandatory tests conducted by suppliers. Despite this, Diageo India asserts that its products are safe for consumption and is in dialogue with FSSAI for guidance.

FSSAI officials visited United Spirits’ Bengaluru factory last week. They discovered missing markings on recycled plastic bottles, which raised significant concerns about food safety, misleading branding, and legal compliance. This seizure aligns with FSSAI's stricter stance on labeling compliance within the food and beverage industry.