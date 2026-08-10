Diageo Bottles Seized in India for Safety and Compliance Issues

Indian authorities have seized 18,000 boxes of Diageo liquor bottles for lack of proper safety markings regarding recycled plastic. The move, part of a broader crackdown on labeling non-compliance, has impacted multiple brands, raising public health concerns over the safety of alcoholic products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 16:43 IST
Diageo Bottles Seized in India for Safety and Compliance Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian inspectors recently confiscated approximately 18,000 boxes of Diageo liquor bottles due to missing markings indicating safe recycled plastic use, according to government sources. The compliance issue poses another challenge for Diageo, the world's largest spirits corporation.

Diageo India acknowledged the government action, noting that some bottles have been quarantined by authorities. The bottles came from an FSSAI-approved recycler, with all mandatory tests conducted by suppliers. Despite this, Diageo India asserts that its products are safe for consumption and is in dialogue with FSSAI for guidance.

FSSAI officials visited United Spirits’ Bengaluru factory last week. They discovered missing markings on recycled plastic bottles, which raised significant concerns about food safety, misleading branding, and legal compliance. This seizure aligns with FSSAI's stricter stance on labeling compliance within the food and beverage industry.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026