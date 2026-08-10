Government Clarifies Policy on Airport Operators Running Airlines

In a recent session at the Rajya Sabha, Murlidhar Mohol, the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, clarified that the Indian government does not have a policy restricting major airport operators from investing in or running scheduled airlines.

The Minister emphasized, however, that some existing agreements, particularly those developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, include provisions that prevent scheduled airlines and their associated entities from owning shares in airport operations. This comes in light of a request received by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) seeking a waiver of these contractual restrictions.

Notably, the clarification follows reports suggesting that prominent airport operators like the GMR Group and Adani Group are looking to enter the airline business. However, Adani Group has firmly denied these claims, labeling them as "false" and "baseless," reaffirming that they have no plans to venture into the airline industry.