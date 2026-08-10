Congress Demands Shah's Statement in Parliament Amid Student Protest Controversy

Amidst uproar in Parliament, Congress continues to demand a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding alleged police action against student protesters. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, insist on Shah's accountability. Speaker Om Birla urges cooperation for legislative discussions, as disruptions bar House proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 16:57 IST
Congress Demands Shah's Statement in Parliament Amid Student Protest Controversy
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament concerning alleged police actions during student protests. Venugopal highlighted the absence of the minister from key sessions and emphasized that the Opposition would persist until Shah addressed Parliament.

Venugopal, citing constitutional obligations, communicated with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, pushing for Shah to clarify allegations of violence against students at Jantar Mantar. The Congress party declared that without Shah's statement, they would obstruct parliamentary proceedings.

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi echoed the demand, criticizing Shah's silence. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla appealed for cooperation to continue legislative work, as stated bills await debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted the government's willingness for discussion, urging opposition cooperation.

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