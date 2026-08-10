Congress Demands Shah's Statement in Parliament Amid Student Protest Controversy

Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated demands for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament concerning alleged police actions during student protests. Venugopal highlighted the absence of the minister from key sessions and emphasized that the Opposition would persist until Shah addressed Parliament.

Venugopal, citing constitutional obligations, communicated with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, pushing for Shah to clarify allegations of violence against students at Jantar Mantar. The Congress party declared that without Shah's statement, they would obstruct parliamentary proceedings.

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi echoed the demand, criticizing Shah's silence. Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla appealed for cooperation to continue legislative work, as stated bills await debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted the government's willingness for discussion, urging opposition cooperation.