FDA Moves to Boost Transparency on Food Additives

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced measures on Monday aimed at tightening oversight of food additives, aligning with the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign. Key officials, including President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are advancing these health initiatives which previously supported Kennedy's 2024 presidential bid.

A proposed rule now requires food manufacturers to inform the FDA when declaring an additive as 'Generally Recognized as Safe' (GRAS), a process previously not mandated since 1958. The FDA had urged companies to voluntarily notify the agency, but the new proposal mandates this communication to bolster public confidence and transparency in the food industry, according to Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas.

The rule addresses a longstanding information gap and, alongside this, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is preparing a definition of ultra-processed foods for review. Moreover, guidance on minimizing biological hazards associated with fresh-cut produce will be released, responding to recent outbreaks affecting many Americans.