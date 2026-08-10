UK First to Approve Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Pill Foundayo

The British medicines regulator has approved Eli Lilly's Foundayo pill, marking a first in Europe for weight management and type 2 diabetes treatment.

The announcement boosted shares of the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company by over 2% during morning trading.

Although approved for use in the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) clarified that Foundayo is not currently available through the National Health Service (NHS). Eli Lilly has yet to comment on the pricing and availability strategy for the UK market. The tablet targets the GLP-1 hormone and has gained popularity in the U.S. since its approval in April, although it still lags behind Novo Nordisk's rival Wegovy pill.