UAE Leaders Extend National Day Greetings to Singapore

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 9 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his warm wishes to Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the occasion of Singapore's National Day.

Similar messages of congratulations were sent by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

These leaders also conveyed their well-wishes to Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, marking the significant bilateral relations and goodwill between the UAE and Singapore. (ANI/WAM)