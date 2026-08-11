Current Health News Highlights: Discover the Latest Updates in the Industry

In a notable industry move, Bristol Myers Squibb has announced its intention to invest $2.3 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The decision aligns with a larger $40 billion U.S. investment plan, promising the creation of nearly 500 skilled jobs.

Taylor Farms' recent recall of salsa and guacamole due to salmonella contamination has raised food safety concerns among consumers. This marks the second major foodborne illness event linked to the company in recent weeks, following a cyclospora outbreak associated with iceberg lettuce.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to reduce the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule, limiting it to 11 core inoculations. This controversial change has drawn criticism from the World Health Organization, which defends the existing science-based immunization processes.