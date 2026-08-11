Current Health News Highlights: Discover the Latest Updates in the Industry
This summary recaps key developments in the health industry, including new projects, drug trial results, and recalls. Notable updates include Bristol Myers' $2.3 billion investment in a Houston manufacturing site, Salmonella concerns with Taylor Farms' products, and Trump's order reducing childhood vaccine schedules. Meanwhile, funding shortages and drug trial results continue to impact companies globally.
- Country:
- United States
In a notable industry move, Bristol Myers Squibb has announced its intention to invest $2.3 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. The decision aligns with a larger $40 billion U.S. investment plan, promising the creation of nearly 500 skilled jobs.
Taylor Farms' recent recall of salsa and guacamole due to salmonella contamination has raised food safety concerns among consumers. This marks the second major foodborne illness event linked to the company in recent weeks, following a cyclospora outbreak associated with iceberg lettuce.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to reduce the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule, limiting it to 11 core inoculations. This controversial change has drawn criticism from the World Health Organization, which defends the existing science-based immunization processes.
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