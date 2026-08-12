Trump's Vaccine Order Sparks Controversy: Doctor's Outcry and Legal Challenges

President Donald Trump's latest executive order has ignited a firestorm of controversy in the healthcare community. The order, which aims to reduce the number of routine childhood vaccinations, has been swiftly criticized by both physicians and vaccine manufacturers.

The move also instructs the Justice Department to challenge existing state vaccine laws, setting the stage for potential legal battles.

This decision reflects a long-standing aim of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., yet it faces significant pushback amid ongoing concerns about public health safety.