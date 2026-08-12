Judge Halts USPS Order Affecting Mail-in Voting Rules

A federal judge has blocked a part of President Trump's executive order intended to tighten mail-in voting rules. This decision hinders USPS from implementing changes before the 2026 elections. Judge Indira Talwani ruled the executive branch lacks authority over election regulations, a state-assigned responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:21 IST
Judge Halts USPS Order Affecting Mail-in Voting Rules
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In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has impeded a portion of President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting mail-in voting regulations. The decision, made by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, builds on an earlier June decree, forestalling implementation in several Democratic-leaning states.

The judge's recent action came in response to a plea from voting rights groups demanding a nationwide injunction to prevent changes before the approaching November 2026 elections. With less than 90 days to the polls, Judge Talwani underscored the urgency in her written opinion, highlighting the constitutional assignment of election regulation to the states.

The executive mandate sought state-provided voter lists for mail ballot delivery, leaving non-complying states at risk of their ballots not being delivered by USPS. The White House and Justice Department have yet to issue statements in response to the ruling.

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