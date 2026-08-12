High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Strive to Ward Off Tariffs

Canadian minister Dominic LeBlanc met U.S. officials to prevent impending tariffs on Canadian goods. Scheduled to start next week, these tariffs threaten Canada's economic recovery. U.S. tariffs, a retaliation for Canadian counter-tariffs, pose significant economic risks with $20 billion imports affected. Negotiations continue for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:02 IST
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Strive to Ward Off Tariffs
Dominic LeBlanc
  • Country:
  • United States

In an attempt to avert impending tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada's minister in charge of U.S. trade relations, Dominic LeBlanc, met with American trade officials, marking the third meeting in three weeks.

LeBlanc confirmed in a social media statement that talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are ongoing, highlighting Canada's commitment to protecting its interests.

The proposed U.S. tariffs, set to begin next week and affecting nearly $20 billion in imports, follow President Trump's criticism and retaliatory measures against Canadian counter-tariffs, posing a serious threat to Canada's fragile economic recovery.

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