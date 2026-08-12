High-Stakes Trade Talks: Canada and U.S. Strive to Ward Off Tariffs

In an attempt to avert impending tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada's minister in charge of U.S. trade relations, Dominic LeBlanc, met with American trade officials, marking the third meeting in three weeks.

LeBlanc confirmed in a social media statement that talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are ongoing, highlighting Canada's commitment to protecting its interests.

The proposed U.S. tariffs, set to begin next week and affecting nearly $20 billion in imports, follow President Trump's criticism and retaliatory measures against Canadian counter-tariffs, posing a serious threat to Canada's fragile economic recovery.