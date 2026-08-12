Trump's Vaccine Order Sparks Medical Controversy

President Donald Trump's latest executive order calling for a reduction in routine childhood vaccinations has stirred significant controversy within the medical community. Announced Monday, the order directs the Justice Department to challenge existing state vaccine laws.

Doctors and vaccine manufacturers swiftly expressed opposition to the order, highlighting the critical role of vaccinations in safeguarding children's health against infectious diseases. This move advances Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long-standing agenda.

The executive order has revived debates around vaccination schedules, with experts emphasizing the need for adherence to established guidelines to ensure public health safety.