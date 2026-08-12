Secret Flight: Trump’s Covert Turkish Plane Swap
U.S. President Donald Trump, following a NATO summit in Turkey, secretly switched from Air Force One to a military plane, guided by the Secret Service due to an Iranian threat. This covert operation involved several aides and remained undisclosed until media reports emerged, sparking debates over the involved risks.
- Country:
- United States
In an extraordinary set of events following a NATO summit in Ankara, President Donald Trump was discretely transferred from Air Force One to a military aircraft, as directed by the U.S. Secret Service in response to a reported Iranian assassination threat. The covert operation, cloaked in secrecy until revealed by The Washington Post, unfolded with Trump and his aides discreetly moving via a catering truck.
Media outlets have spotlighted the operation's risks, questioning the potential peril to Trump's team and accompanying journalists aboard the initial aircraft, presumed to be carrying the President. Trump's maneuver to the military plane, undertaken with close aides including Dan Scavino and Natalie Harp, highlights the President's adherence to Secret Service protocol despite public appearances often portraying him as a fearless leader.
The secrecy surrounded the swap, reportedly involving a newly refurbished jet from Qatar, raising concerns over the aircraft's security and cost, especially amid heightened tensions with Iran. The move comes amid Trump's journey to NATO, marking the inaugural international use of the new aircraft and adding layers to the geopolitical narrative.
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