Vietnam Aims for Balanced Birth Ratios by 2035

Vietnam's Ministry of Health has unveiled an ambitious draft plan to normalize the country's sex ratio at birth to approximately 106 boys for every 100 girls by the year 2035. Current efforts aim to reduce the ratio to under 109 boys per 100 girls by 2030.

The initiative involves cracking down on sex-selection services and challenging entrenched societal preferences for male children. The move reflects a significant governmental push to address demographic imbalances and their social implications.

In other health news, Swiss drugmaker Sandoz has reached an agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech to license three biosimilar drugs meant to treat cholesterol, lupus, and colorectal cancer. The deal includes an upfront payment of up to $77 million, highlighting the growing market for biosimilars.