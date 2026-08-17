Vietnam Aims for Balanced Birth Ratios by 2035

Vietnam's government plans to normalize its birth sex ratio by 2035. Measures include action against sex-selection services and challenging cultural son preference. Additionally, Sandoz will license three biosimilar drugs from Shanghai Henlius Biotech for treatment of cholesterol, lupus, and colorectal cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:25 IST
Vietnam Aims for Balanced Birth Ratios by 2035
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Vietnam's Ministry of Health has unveiled an ambitious draft plan to normalize the country's sex ratio at birth to approximately 106 boys for every 100 girls by the year 2035. Current efforts aim to reduce the ratio to under 109 boys per 100 girls by 2030.

The initiative involves cracking down on sex-selection services and challenging entrenched societal preferences for male children. The move reflects a significant governmental push to address demographic imbalances and their social implications.

In other health news, Swiss drugmaker Sandoz has reached an agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech to license three biosimilar drugs meant to treat cholesterol, lupus, and colorectal cancer. The deal includes an upfront payment of up to $77 million, highlighting the growing market for biosimilars.

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