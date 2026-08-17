Nestle Leverages AI to Transform GLP-1 Drug Side Effects into Business Opportunities

In a bid to capitalize on the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, Nestle is using artificial intelligence to pivot potential threats into lucrative opportunities. Their strategy focuses on developing nutritional products that cater to the increasing number of consumers using drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer highlighted how Nestle is synthesizing clinical research and nutrient combinations to address drug side effects like muscle loss. The company has already introduced products that help mitigate these effects, viewing it as a significant business opportunity in the burgeoning GLP-1 market.

AI-driven analysis plays a significant role in Nestle's approach, allowing the company to monitor consumer trends and optimize product offerings. Despite skepticism from some nutrition experts regarding price and need, Nestle's tailored products are anticipated to find a receptive market among GLP-1 users.