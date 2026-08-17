Indian Army Chief's Strategic Nepal Visit Strengthens Ties

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu on Monday. This marks the beginning of his three-day official visit to Nepal, aimed at strengthening bilateral military ties.

During his visit, General Seth engaged with Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army, reaffirming close India-Nepal defense ties. He also laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, a key element of his itinerary that emphasizes mutual respect.

Highlighting the historic brotherhood, the visit also includes an Investiture Ceremony where Nepali President Shri Ram Chandra Paudel will confer upon General Seth the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army. This symbolic gesture underscores the 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta' cultural bond between India and Nepal.