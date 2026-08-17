Tensions Erupt in Baidoa: A City Under Siege

Heavy fighting between Somalia's federal troops and armed opposition groups erupted in Baidoa city. The conflict exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, with high displacement and malnutrition rates. Both sides reported casualties. The clash follows political changes in the South West state, intensifying instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:35 IST
Tensions Erupt in Baidoa: A City Under Siege
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  • Country:
  • Somalia

Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia's South West state, became a battleground on Monday as federal troops clashed with armed opposition groups.

The city, hosting international peacekeepers and aid agencies, is a key location amid a severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the violence.

Shopkeeper Farah Nur witnessed heavy weapon use by federal forces, leading to civilian casualties and hospitalizations, while claiming intensified conflict after initial control by federal troops last March.

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