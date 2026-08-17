Tensions Erupt in Baidoa: A City Under Siege

Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia's South West state, became a battleground on Monday as federal troops clashed with armed opposition groups.

The city, hosting international peacekeepers and aid agencies, is a key location amid a severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the violence.

Shopkeeper Farah Nur witnessed heavy weapon use by federal forces, leading to civilian casualties and hospitalizations, while claiming intensified conflict after initial control by federal troops last March.